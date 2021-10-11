Brokerages Expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Will Announce Earnings of $6.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) to post earnings of $6.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full-year earnings of $27.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow West Fraser Timber.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE WFG traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.58. 127,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,193. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on West Fraser Timber (WFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.