Brokerages Set Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Price Target at $40.75

Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

BEEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Beam Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Beam Global alerts:

NASDAQ BEEM traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,249. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $75.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 million and a P/E ratio of -31.27.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 91.34% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Beam Global by 14.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Beam Global during the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Beam Global during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.