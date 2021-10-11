Brokerages Set Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Target Price at $105.42

Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,736 shares of company stock worth $78,395,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

NYSE CDAY traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $116.98. The company had a trading volume of 674,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -274.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.