Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $124.33

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company.

CCK stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. Crown has a 12 month low of $79.90 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,253,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 134,633 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,682,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,548,000 after acquiring an additional 359,555 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,464,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,242,000 after acquiring an additional 73,444 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,443,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 351,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,815,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,767,000 after acquiring an additional 169,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

