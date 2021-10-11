Brokerages Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $643.80

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

Several research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $618.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $666.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $606.71. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $393.02 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Lane sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.62, for a total transaction of $4,840,648.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after acquiring an additional 84,946 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after acquiring an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

