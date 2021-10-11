Brokerages Set II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target at $86.75

Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of II-VI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,068,271.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total transaction of $93,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,700 shares of company stock worth $1,234,779. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in II-VI by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

II-VI stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.08. 31,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,154. II-VI has a 1 year low of $43.94 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

