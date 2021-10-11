Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Target Price at $126.20

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,745. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.85 and a beta of 2.15. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $634,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,134,559.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $653,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,675,641. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,030,000 after acquiring an additional 700,745 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,846,000 after acquiring an additional 627,811 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 431,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after acquiring an additional 393,134 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,415,000 after acquiring an additional 329,405 shares during the period. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

