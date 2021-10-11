Brokerages Set Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target at $63.00

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MONDY stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. 7,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,523. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.4674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

