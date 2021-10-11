Brokerages Set OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Target Price at $119.83

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSIS shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

In other OSI Systems news, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.40, for a total transaction of $34,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,775.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,759,819.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,529 shares of company stock valued at $5,046,483 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. 91 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $76.31 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.