Brokerages Set Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Target Price at $26.25

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of RBNC stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $33.19. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,197. The company has a market capitalization of $547.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. Research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after buying an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $613,000. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

