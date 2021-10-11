Brokerages Set The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target at $86.94

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.18. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,687. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.49. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.41 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,935,000 after buying an additional 215,779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.