Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price at C$91.02

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$91.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perfom” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$91.00” rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$86.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$84.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$157.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$57.44 and a 52 week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

