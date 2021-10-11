Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BC. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

BC stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $99.53. The company had a trading volume of 288,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,844. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 10,953.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after buying an additional 52,653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 16,783.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,539,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

