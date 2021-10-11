BSC Station Hits Market Capitalization of $6.72 Million (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One BSC Station coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BSC Station has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar. BSC Station has a total market cap of $6.72 million and $1.91 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00058444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00126435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,624.43 or 0.99783128 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.31 or 0.06090686 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BSC Station Profile

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

