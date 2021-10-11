BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $378,019 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

