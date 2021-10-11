Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Byrna Technologies Inc. is non-lethal technology company. It engages in development and manufacture of innovative non-lethal equipment and munitions. Byrna Technologies Inc., formerly known as Security Devices International Inc, is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Byrna Technologies from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Byrna Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of BYRN traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 422,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,115. The firm has a market cap of $418.02 million, a P/E ratio of -403.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Byrna Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byrna Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 11,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Wager purchased 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,012.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,334 shares of company stock worth $385,014. Corporate insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

