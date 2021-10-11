Cairn Energy’s (CRNCY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.96.

CRNCY opened at $5.39 on Friday. Cairn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

