California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 3,514 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.75% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $444,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $831.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $576.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.82.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $552.73 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $559.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total value of $224,890.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

