California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,976,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 768,963 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $699,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,536,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,026,000 after buying an additional 497,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,434,589,000 after buying an additional 8,271,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bank of America by 5.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

NYSE BAC opened at $44.28 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $372.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

