California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,662,458 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 18.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,496,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,662,458 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up about 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,109,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.22 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.