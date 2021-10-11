Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 211,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $1,614,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 111,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of COMM stock opened at $11.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.39 and a 12 month high of $22.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 192.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.