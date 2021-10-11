Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,499 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,001,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 991,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,576,000 after purchasing an additional 590,610 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,156,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after acquiring an additional 177,275 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 671,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after acquiring an additional 121,345 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.91%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

