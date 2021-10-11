Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,576 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,559,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,903,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 13.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 610,134 shares of company stock valued at $17,948,183 in the last quarter.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $22.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 18.38. Poshmark, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

