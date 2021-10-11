Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $2.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

CPB stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,418. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,449,000 after purchasing an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,686,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

