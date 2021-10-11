Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.05. The company has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.
About Good Energy Group
Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.