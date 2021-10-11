Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Monday. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 293.05. The company has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.