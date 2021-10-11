Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.49

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.49 and last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 37 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.23.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently -346.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

