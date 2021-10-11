Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target Cut to C$40.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Canfor from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.17.

Shares of TSE CFP traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$27.62. 150,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,778. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.84. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$14.64 and a 52 week high of C$35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor will post 4.1699999 EPS for the current year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

