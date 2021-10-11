Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 460 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

HDV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,371. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.85.

