Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,335 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 267,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after acquiring an additional 77,978 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after acquiring an additional 517,656 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,938,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. 1,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $71.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.