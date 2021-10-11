Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.42.

AMGN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,381. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.65 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $118.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

