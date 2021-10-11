Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,013 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,832,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 545,418 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after acquiring an additional 496,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 463,567 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.173 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

