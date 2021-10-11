CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,313 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Square by 308.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Square in the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 479,221 shares of company stock valued at $121,137,366 in the last three months. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $238.49 on Monday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.83. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.97.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.