CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 76 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 304.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 38,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,681,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.50.

NYSE BLK opened at $844.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $863.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.