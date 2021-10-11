CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH opened at $268.08 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $186.93 and a one year high of $277.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.90.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

