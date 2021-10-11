CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $617.58 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $681.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.22, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Truist increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $18,531,328 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

