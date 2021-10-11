CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $720.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $357.38 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $295.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $811.44 and its 200 day moving average is $718.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

