Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of COOSF opened at $44.75 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.
About Carbios SAS
See Also: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.