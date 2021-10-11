Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Raised to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of COOSF opened at $44.75 on Friday. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $75.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

About Carbios SAS

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

