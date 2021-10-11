Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,742,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 12.32% of Cardinal Health worth $2,040,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

NYSE CAH opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.23. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

