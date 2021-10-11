CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CTRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Shares of CTRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.51. 2,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 18.61 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 45.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the second quarter worth $106,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.