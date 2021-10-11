Cartesi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.42 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $248.45 million and approximately $21.42 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00058689 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00126965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00076673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,249.29 or 1.00136321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.69 or 0.06037444 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cartesi Coin Profile

Cartesi was first traded on April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,197,415 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

