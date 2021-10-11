Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.55 Billion

Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $12.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $13.15 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year sales of $50.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.74 billion to $51.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $57.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.69 billion to $59.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $195.16 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $149.63 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.05 and a 200-day moving average of $218.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

