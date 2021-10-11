Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,592,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Celanese worth $2,060,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,318,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter valued at about $556,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 465,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,579,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Celanese by 22.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,274,000 after buying an additional 59,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CE opened at $159.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.27. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $109.14 and a 52 week high of $171.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

