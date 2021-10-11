Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

CLLS stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. Cellectis has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $414.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 79.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Cellectis by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cellectis during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

