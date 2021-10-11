Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $19,529,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,994,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 392.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 346,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 276,230 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,787,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 99,370 shares in the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

