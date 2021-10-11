CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Given New $10.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from $11.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

NYSE:CX opened at $6.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. CEMEX has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 40.6% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CEMEX by 90.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,072 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CEMEX by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,493,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,548,000 after purchasing an additional 85,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter valued at $8,108,000. 37.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

