CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.30 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.80. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

CX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 133,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,755. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

