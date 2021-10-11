CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $9.30 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $9.80. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CX. Scotiabank upgraded CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
CX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.55. 133,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,957,755. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 116.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,524,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 820,500 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,388,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,057,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 1,062.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 232,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CEMEX by 49.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
