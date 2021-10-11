Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.34

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.34 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 228534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

