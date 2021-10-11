Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth $235,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.34. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.