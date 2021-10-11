Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Century Casinos reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. Century Casinos had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

In other Century Casinos news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,130 shares in the company, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 32,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Century Casinos by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Century Casinos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,360 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNTY opened at $14.41 on Friday. Century Casinos has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.31 million, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

