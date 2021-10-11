Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $665.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $848.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $823.08.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $706.13 on Friday. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $772.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $713.61.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 21.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

